China's top legislator meets president of Argentine Chamber of Deputies

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Cecilia Moreau, president of the Argentine Chamber of Deputies, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Cecilia Moreau, president of the Argentine Chamber of Deputies, in Beijing on Friday, calling for close friendly exchanges at all levels between the legislatures of the two countries.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said that Argentina is China's good friend and partner, and that the heads of state of the two countries have met and exchanged letters on many occasions, leading the sustained and in-depth development of China-Argentina relations.

China stands ready to work with Argentina to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, deepen inter-civilization exchanges and mutual learning, and strengthen multilateral strategic coordination, Zhao said.

He expressed the hope that the legislatures of the two countries will maintain close friendly exchanges at all levels, strengthen exchanges in legislative experience, and continuously enrich the connotations of the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership.

Moreau said that the two countries have enjoyed the sound development of bilateral ties since they established diplomatic relations more than 50 years ago.

"Argentina firmly abides by the one-China principle, and is willing to strengthen exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries, promote cooperation on economy, trade, and culture, and enhance the friendship between the two peoples," Moreau said.

