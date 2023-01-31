Chinese FM holds phone talks with Argentine counterpart

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday held a phone conversation with his Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero.

During their talks, Qin congratulated Argentina on successfully hosting the seventh Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Noting that China and Argentina are good friends and good partners, Qin said that China is willing to work with Argentina to implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, carry forward the good traditions of mutual respect, treating each other as equals, and win-win cooperation between China and Argentina, and promote greater development of China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership.

China will, as always, support Argentina in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Qin said, adding that the two sides should promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

The Chinese FM noted that China's recent optimization and adjustment of pandemic prevention and control measures is a boon for enhancing communication and cooperation between China and other countries including Argentina.

China supports Argentina in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs and supports Argentina to become a member of BRICS as early as possible, Qin said.

He added that China stands ready to cooperate closely with Argentina within the framework of the United Nations and the Group of 20 to jointly promote the implementation of Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, and promote the sustainable development of the China-CELAC Forum.

Stressing that Argentina and China share similar vision of governing for the people, the Argentine FM said the two countries enjoy a brotherly relationship and bilateral cooperation has yielded fruitful results.

Noting that Argentina will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China principle, Cafiero said Argentina is willing to carry out Belt and Road cooperation with China, actively promote the construction of the China-CELAC Forum, and jointly practice multilateralism.

