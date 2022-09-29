China, Argentina hold high-level forum on cultural exchanges

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, speaks during a high-level forum on cultural exchanges held by China and Argentina in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 28, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez sent congratulatory letters to the forum. Huang read President Xi's congratulatory letter and addressed the forum. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China and Argentina on Wednesday held a high-level forum on cultural exchanges in Beijing.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the forum.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez sent congratulatory letters to the forum. Huang read President Xi's congratulatory letter and addressed the forum.

Huang said that China and Argentina, both important emerging markets and developing countries, are facing the important tasks of economic recovery after the pandemic and improving people's livelihoods and well-being.

He said that China hopes people from the two countries will work hand in hand to promote prosperity and development, safeguard peace and development, promote economic and trade cooperation, and deepen the China-Argentina friendship.

People from the two countries should deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and carry out exchanges and cooperation in various fields at all levels, Huang said, adding that the two peoples should also enhance their mutual understanding and friendship.

Both peoples should strengthen communication and cooperation, jointly promote equity and justice, and create a fair, objective, positive and healthy public opinion environment to inject more positive energy into the construction of a community with a shared future for China and Latin America and mankind in the new era, Huang said.

