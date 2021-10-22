Chinese defense minister holds video talks with Argentine counterpart
BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe spoke with Argentina's Minister of Defense Jorge Taiana in a video call Thursday.
Wei said China and Argentina are good friends and partners enjoying mutual trust.
The heads of the two states have reached important consensus on developing bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation on epidemic control, among other topics, and have guided the continuous development of the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.
The Chinese military is willing to work with its Argentine counterpart to deepen and expand practical cooperation in fields including high-level visits, personnel training, healthcare and international peacekeeping missions to further advance ties between the two sides, Wei said.
For his part, Taiana reiterated Argentina's commitment to the one-China principle.
He said the Argentine side is ready to join hands with China to continue deepening practical cooperation between the two countries and the two militaries in various fields to deliver more benefits to the people of the two countries.
