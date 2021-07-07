Chinese defense minister holds talks with German counterpart

Xinhua) 08:48, July 07, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe held talks via video link with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Tuesday.

Wei said that the China-Germany comprehensive strategic relationship has seen steady development in recent years. He expressed the hope that Germany would continue joining hands with China in upholding multilateralism and safeguarding international fairness and justice.

The two sides should plan bilateral military cooperation from the long-term perspective and ensure the steady development of the relationship between the two militaries, Wei added.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said Germany holds China's development achievements in high regard and is willing to enhance communication and mutual trust with China to jointly address global issues and challenges.

