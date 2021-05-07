Interview: Growing demand in China presents great opportunity for Glashuette Original: CEO

Xinhua) 10:25, May 07, 2021

BERLIN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The growing demand for handcrafted luxury goods in China presents a great opportunity for Glashuette Original, the German watchmaker's chief executive officer (CEO) Roland von Keith told Xinhua on Thursday.

Glashuette Original takes part in the first China International Consumer Products Expo, which kicked off on Thursday in south China's Hainan Province and will last until May 10.

"As a German brand with a global reputation, it is of course important for us to be present on the Chinese market," von Keith said in a written interview.

"China is an important and relevant market and so we want to use the opportunity to present the brand and our manufactured products," he continued.

In his opinion, China is one of the company's main markets, as Chinese customers particularly appreciate products "Made in Germany" and attach great importance to high quality, perfect workmanship, durability, functional design and genuine luxury.

"It is not only the size of China that makes the market so interesting for Glashuette Original, but also the growing connoisseurship among watch buyers and the curiosity of young people for new products and international brands," said von Keith.

Referring to his expectation of the expo, von Keith said that his company is looking forward to numerous visitors and hopes to engage in conversation with many guests and give them an understanding of the Glashuette art of watchmaking.

"Of course, the aim is always to become more visible, better known and more desirable by participating in such trade fairs, to present new products and to make new contacts," von Keith said.

Looking into the future, von Keith said that Glashuette Original will continue to invest a great deal of energy and resources in further expanding its brand presence in China.

"In addition, we have a solid network of our own boutiques and retail partners that we want to further expand. We also want to increase our brand awareness, especially among young potential customers who have not yet had any contact with the brand," he said.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)