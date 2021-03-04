Chinese, German universities jointly pilot open online learning platform

Chinese-German OOC, an open online learning platform serving both Chinese and German learners, which was jointly launched by the Shanghai Open University in east China’s Shanghai and FernUniversität in Hagen, Germany, began trial operations on Feb. 26.

(Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The platform is aimed at providing suitable, high-quality, and characteristic online education resources and support services for learners in China and Germany, deepening cooperation among Chinese and German universities, promoting academic and cultural exchanges and the growth of enterprises, and facilitating the development of remote education and lifelong learning platforms, according to Yuan Wen and Ada Pellert, the respective principals of Shanghai Open University and FernUniversität.

Chinese-German OOC represents one of the pragmatic cooperation projects on which agreements were reached between China and Germany at the China-Germany Dialogue Forum 2019 Meeting held in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong province in September 2019, the principals said at a ceremony marking the launch of the platform’s trial run and the press briefing for the platform held on Feb. 26 in a campus of Shanghai Open University on Guoshun road, Yangpu district of Shanghai.

(Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Officials from both sides, including Shi Ling, secretary-general of the Chinese secretariat of the China-Germany Dialogue Forum and vice president of Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, Oliver Lutz Radtke, secretary-general of the German secretariat of the China-Germany Dialogue Forum, Mao Lijuan, deputy head of the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission, and officials from the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality, attended the event and made speeches.

They fully acknowledged the significance of the Chinese-German OOC platform as well as the positive and important progress achieved in its construction, and said that they hope the platform will benefit more learners, colleges, universities, and enterprises, and help promote cultural exchanges and people-to-people bonds between China and Germany.

(Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Representatives of the platform’s partners, including Shanghai International Studies University, Tongji University, Shanghai University for The Elderly, Alibaba Group, classical music channel 94.7 FM of Shanghai People’s Radio Station, the Open University of Chengdu, COGNOS AG, and World Urban Planning Education Network, as well as the platform’s supporting units, such as the Shanghai branch of AHK Greater China and Suzhou Chien-Shiung Institute of Technology, also participated in the event and pledged to make great efforts to support its development.

During the ceremony, representatives of the platform’s partners and supporting units jointly started the trial run of the online learning platform and took questions from the press.