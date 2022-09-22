Chinese, Argentine FMs meet on sidelines of UNGA session

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero on the sidelines of the ongoing 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the United States, Sept. 20, 2022. (Photo by Liao Pan/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Tuesday with Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero on the sidelines of the ongoing 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Argentina, Wang said it is of great importance for China-Argentina relations to build on the past to make greater strides.

Under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, the two sides have promoted continuous and in-depth development of China-Argentina relations, he added.

The two sides held splendid activities to celebrate China-Argentina Friendship and Cooperation Year, accelerated the co-building of the Belt and Road and achieved fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation in various fields, Wang continued.

He also noted that China is willing to work with Argentina to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to deepen strategic cooperation and push the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

Wang said as important emerging markets, China and Argentina share common visions, pursuits and interests, and shoulder common responsibilities. China appreciates Argentina's adherence to the one-China principle and supports Argentina in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he noted, adding that China welcomes Argentina to join the BRICS family and stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination between the two sides in international and regional affairs.

For his part, Cafiero said Argentina and China have always respected and cooperated with each other since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago.

He thanked China for its strong support to his country, adding that Argentina firmly adheres to the one-China policy and welcomes China's investment. Argentina is ready to advance the Belt and Road cooperation and expand bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, mining, shale gas and natural gas to usher in next 50 years of more fruitful bilateral relations.

Cafiero noted that Argentina and China both uphold multilateralism and never judge other countries' affairs, adding that Argentina highly recognizes China's leadership and openness, and looks forward to joining the BRICS mechanism at an early date for stronger South-South cooperation.

Wang said China-Argentina strategic cooperation is in line with the trend of the times, adding China supports Argentina in playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs, and appreciates Argentina for fulfilling its responsibilities as the rotating chair of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

China stands ready to work with Argentina to follow through on the outcomes of the China-CELAC Forum so that China-Latin America cooperation can better benefit the people of the two sides, he noted.

