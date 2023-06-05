Home>>
China, Argentina sign cooperation plan to promote Belt and Road Initiative
(Xinhua) 13:47, June 05, 2023
BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of the governments of China and Argentina have signed a cooperation plan here to jointly promote the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.
The plan will fully implement the significant consensus reached by leaders of both countries on promoting the high-quality development of the initiative and deepen collaboration on areas including infrastructure, energy, economy and trade, finance and culture.
