Xi meets Argentine president in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. Fernandez is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Both as major developing countries, China and Argentina shoulder the historical mission of safeguarding international fairness and justice, Xi said, expressing China's willingness to work with Argentina to seek greater strategic synergy, make their bilateral relations steady and sustained, and set an example for the unity and cooperation among the Global South.

China supports Argentina's efforts in maintaining economic and financial stability, and stands ready to deepen pragmatic cooperation with Argentina in agriculture, infrastructure and other fields.

Xi congratulated Argentina on being invited to join the BRICS cooperation mechanism. He called on the two countries to strengthen strategic coordination within the frameworks of the UN, the G20 and the BRICS cooperation mechanism, and promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative for the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

China has always supported the regional integration process of Latin America and the Caribbean, he noted.

Fernandez hailed China as a "true friend" of Argentina.

He said the Belt and Road cooperation has created important opportunities for developing countries and played an irreplaceable role in promoting world peace, fairness and sustainable development.

Argentina will work with China to support multilateralism and strengthen communication and coordination within the frameworks of the G20 and BRICS cooperation mechanism, Fernandez said.

Senior Chinese officials including Cai Qi and Wang Yi were present at the meeting.

