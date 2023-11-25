Home>>
Xi's special representative to attend World Climate Action Summit
(Xinhua) 10:49, November 25, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative, Ding Xuexiang, will be in the United Arab Emirates for the World Climate Action Summit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
The trip will be made at the invitation of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, spokesperson Mao Ning said.
Ding is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council.
