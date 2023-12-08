Chinese battery maker Gotion launches 1st battery product in Thailand

Xinhua) 10:33, December 08, 2023

Guests inscribe signatures on the first battery product of NV Gotion jointly established by Gotion High-tech and Nuovo Plus at Siam Eastern Industrial Park in Rayong, Thailand, Dec. 7, 2023. China's battery maker Gotion High-tech on Thursday launched its first battery product in Thailand, as the workers tightened the last screws and the battery pack rolled off the assembly line. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

BANGKOK, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's battery maker Gotion High-tech on Thursday launched its first battery product in Thailand, as the workers tightened the last screws and the battery pack rolled off the assembly line.

Located in Siam Eastern Industrial Park in Thailand's Rayong Province, NV Gotion was jointly established by Gotion High-tech and Nuovo Plus, a new energy company belonging to the Thai state-owned SET-listed oil and gas company Public Company Limited (PTT), mainly engaged in the business of battery and battery industry chain.

The first phase of the plant's battery pack production capacity is planned to be 2GWh per year, and in the future, it is planned to expand to an annual production capacity of 8GWh based on market demand.

With 38 kWh battery pack, The battery product, Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery, can offer a driving range of up to 400 kilometers, which will meet the mainstream demand for A-class vehicles in the Thai electric vehicle (EV) market, said Yu Qiang, Marketing Director of NV Gotion.

He added that the battery will be supplied to Chinese automaker Hozon Auto starting in the first quarter of next year.

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, president and chief executive officer of PTT, said that the company has imported advanced battery technology, by jointly establishing a battery factory with Gotion High-tech, which can accelerate the achievement of the goal in the EV chain and clean energy industry.

