Laos, Thailand discuss on construction of railway bridge over Mekong River

VIENTIANE, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The ministers of foreign affairs of Laos and Thailand have begun talks on the construction of a bridge to carry a railway over the Mekong River between the Lao capital Vientiane and Thailand's northeast province of Nong Khai.

The two leaders also discussed the extension of the cross-border rail link from Nong Khai to Vientiane (Khamsavath) train station, to promote tourism and enable easier access to the China-Laos Railway, Laopattana reported on Wednesday.

These issues were discussed when Laos' Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith met with his Thai counterpart Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara in Lao capital Vientiane on Monday.

The two sides agreed to encourage each other's related sectors to consider ways to further promote bilateral trade volume by removing existing barriers to trade and making it easier to do business.

The talks were also aimed at bolstering tourism between Laos and Thailand through the use of the Vientiane (Khamsavath) train station, especially given the influx of visitors expected during Visit Laos Year 2024.

