Xi's discourses on Chinese modernization published in Japanese

Xinhua) 08:04, December 30, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of President Xi Jinping's discourses on Chinese modernization has been published in Japanese by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.

The book contains excerpts of important discourses by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, between November 2012 and October 2023.

The Japanese version and the previously published English, French, Russian and Arabic versions of the book are expected to help foreign readers gain deeper insights into the theoretical system and practical requirements of Chinese modernization, and are of great significance to enhancing the international community's understanding of collaborative efforts toward modernization.

The Japanese version was translated by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee.

