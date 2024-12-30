Joining hands for a brighter future

People's Daily Online) 13:36, December 30, 2024

"Where is the world going and what is humanity going to do?”

Faced with this question of the times, President Xi Jinping first put forward the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind in 2013. In September of the same year, Xi put forward the Belt and Road Initiative, creating a practical platform for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Over the past 10 years, the idea of building a community with a shared future for mankind has evolved from a conceptual proposition to a scientific system, from a Chinese initiative to an international consensus, and from a beautiful vision to a practical achievement, with the blueprint for a better world for mankind being followed step by step on the path towards making it a reality.

The trend of peace, development, cooperation and win-win is unstoppable. All countries in the world are on a ship of shared destiny, and facing the rough seas, only by joining hands can we head for a better future.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)