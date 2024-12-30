Joining hands for a brighter future
"Where is the world going and what is humanity going to do?”
Faced with this question of the times, President Xi Jinping first put forward the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind in 2013. In September of the same year, Xi put forward the Belt and Road Initiative, creating a practical platform for building a community with a shared future for mankind.
Over the past 10 years, the idea of building a community with a shared future for mankind has evolved from a conceptual proposition to a scientific system, from a Chinese initiative to an international consensus, and from a beautiful vision to a practical achievement, with the blueprint for a better world for mankind being followed step by step on the path towards making it a reality.
The trend of peace, development, cooperation and win-win is unstoppable. All countries in the world are on a ship of shared destiny, and facing the rough seas, only by joining hands can we head for a better future.
