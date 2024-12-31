Experience heartwarming spirit of China through President Xi's New Year messages

People's Daily Online) 14:57, December 31, 2024

In President Xi Jinping's New Year's messages, the people are a constant theme. He consistently holds the people close to his heart, sincerely praising their efforts. With 2025 approaching, let's review the heart touching words in his previous New Year's messages, and feel President Xi's warm and strong feelings for the people and the warmth of China under his governance.

