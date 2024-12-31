Xi meets representatives of model retirees

Xinhua) 14:45, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with representatives of retired officials and groups who received awards for their outstanding work.

Congratulating the awardees, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged the retirees to carry on the glorious traditions and maintain political integrity.

He also urged them to make further contributions to building China into a strong country and rejuvenating the nation through the path of Chinese modernization.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, also attended the meeting.

On Monday, 150 groups and 450 individuals received awards at a ceremony to honor model retired officials and groups. Li addressed the ceremony.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)