CPC leadership convenes criticism and self-criticism meeting

Xinhua) 15:51, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a criticism and self-criticism meeting from Thursday to Friday to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The meeting focused on consolidating and building on the achievements of the Party discipline education campaign, and comprehensively leveraging the role of Party discipline in education and constraint, as well as in providing guarantees and incentives. Examining the efforts in studying and implementing the Party's regulations on disciplinary action and enforcing the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct was an important aspect for the review. The meeting also included conducting self-examinations, analyzing Party consciousness, and carrying out criticism and self-criticism, in light of personal thoughts and actual work.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting and delivered an important speech.

Thorough preparations were made before the meeting. Members of the Political Bureau had discussions with leading officials of relevant departments, listened to their opinions and suggestions and thereby prepared speech outlines. Reports were presented on how the Political Bureau has implemented the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct in 2024, as well as on the progress made in reducing burdens on grassroots levels by combating pointless formalities throughout the year. Members of the Political Bureau spoke one by one. Focusing on the theme of the meeting, they conducted a thorough self-examination and deep analysis in accordance with the Regulations on CPC Disciplinary Action, the Regulations of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Strengthening and Upholding the Centralized and Unified Leadership of the CPC Central Committee, and the Detailed Rules of the Political Bureau for Enforcing the CPC Central Committee's Eight-Point Decision on Conduct. The atmosphere was serious yet lively, with serious self-examination, in-depth analysis and open and frank discussions. The meeting had achieved the desired effects.

Members of the Political Bureau focused on five key areas. First, they have become firmer in upholding the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership. Second, they have strengthened their commitment to serving and bringing benefit to the people. Third, they have grown more resolute in implementing the decisions and plans made by the Party Central Committee. Fourth, they have become more determined to lead in studying, understanding and observing Party discipline. Fifth, they have become firmer in fulfilling their political responsibilities of exercising strict governance over the Party.

It was noted at the meeting that since the beginning of 2024, in the face of challenges emerging both in and outside China, the Party Central Committee has united and led the entire Party and people of all ethnic groups in responding with calm and comprehensive measures, and achieved the major goals and tasks set for economic and social development, marking solid progress in advancing Chinese modernization. Notably, robust and effective measures were taken to safeguard the people's wellbeing and maintain social stability. New progress was made in advancing socialist democracy and rule of law, breaking new ground in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, and deepening full and rigorous Party self-governance. These accomplishments did not come easily.

Members of the Political Bureau unanimously believed that the centralized, unified leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core is a fundamental guarantee for success across all areas, and it ensures that the ship of Chinese modernization navigates through winds and waves, sailing steadily into the future. The entire Party must gain a deep understanding of the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, become more conscious of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership, stay confident in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership, and resolutely implement the policies and plans of the Party Central Committee. The coming year marks the conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan. It is imperative to follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the second and third plenary sessions of the 20th CPC Central Committee, adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully and faithfully applied the new development philosophy on all fronts, and accelerate the creation of a new development pattern. Efforts need to be made to achieve tangible progress in high-quality development, deepen reform comprehensively, expand high-standard opening up, and drive constant economic recovery and growth. It is crucial to improve the lives of the people, maintain social harmony and stability, and firmly exercise full and rigorous Party self-governance. The Party must achieve the goals and tasks outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan, thus laying a solid foundation for a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Xi commented on the self-examination of the members of the Political Bureau, put forward requirements, and delivered a concluding speech. He noted that this criticism and self-criticism meeting had been successful, achieving its objectives of facilitating the exchange of thoughts, identifying problems, and clarifying the way forward. The process would be helpful for the Political Bureau to enhance unity, improve work and shoulder the Party's founding mission.

Xi stressed that the Party discipline education campaign has effectively addressed issues that some Party members and officials are either indifferent to, lack knowledge of, or have failed to master Party rules and discipline. It has pushed Party organizations at all levels and their leadership teams to rigorously tighten Party discipline, while motivating Party members and officials to commit themselves to being loyal, clean and responsible, thus achieving remarkable progress. Party members and officials have shown a heightened awareness of discipline, rules, integrity and self-discipline, along with a renewed motivation to take on responsibilities and forge ahead in their undertakings. The principle, measures and atmosphere have become even more stringent. Efforts to combat pointless formalities have proved effective in reducing burdens at grassroots levels.

Xi stressed that sound, robust Party consciousness leads to a deeper awareness of observing Party discipline. Leading officials should regard enhancing their Party consciousness and theoretical consciousness as a lifelong endeavor, continuously learning and improving throughout their lives. It is essential to prioritize political integrity in their efforts to enhance Party consciousness, draw inspiration from the Party's new theories, and view the study, observance and implementation of the Party Constitution, rules and discipline as a key means. Members of the Political Bureau should continue to hold themselves to rigorous standards befitting Marxist statesmen and take the lead in studying the Party's new theories, exercising democratic centralism, practicing criticism and self-criticism, strictly observing Party discipline and rules, and carrying forward the Party's fine traditions and conduct. They must ensure that they remain rock-solid in their ideals and convictions, stay loyal to the Party with body and soul, and selflessly dedicate themselves to the cause of the Party and the people.

Xi noted that Party discipline functions as an educational and constraining force, and it also provides guarantees and incentives. It conforms with efforts to advance undertakings, as discipline not only clarifies the line that must not be crossed but also offers guidelines that enable Party members and officials to work with integrity and courage. By observing discipline, one will enjoy ample freedom and a broad space to advance initiatives. Members of the Political Bureau are expected to lead by example, becoming models in observing rules and discipline, as well as in advancing their work. They are also expected to set a clear orientation and support and encourage those who dare to take on responsibilities and act, fostering a dynamic environment where everyone is enterprising and strives for excellence.

Xi stressed that Party discipline delineates the boundaries for the proper exercise of power and establishes no-go zones to prevent its abuse. It serves as safety barriers, helping Party members and officials maintain clean and honest. Holding discipline in reverence and observing it grant Party members immunity from erosion. As long as the breeding grounds and conditions for corruption still exist, the fight will continue. Xi emphasized the importance of remaining exceptionally clear-headed about the fight against corruption and maintain an exceptionally resolute stance, with no room for complacency or leniency. With a heavy responsibility on their shoulders, members of the Political Bureau should apply stricter requirements to themselves, exercising greater prudence in the use of the power entrusted to them. They must effectively improve Party conduct and uphold integrity in the domains they oversee or in the provinces or regions they hold leadership posts, take decisive actions to address misconduct and corruption in any form, and strengthen the education and discipline of their family members and staff.

Xi emphasized that strictly observing and safeguarding Party discipline are shared responsibilities of all Party members. Party committees (and leading Party members groups) at all levels must assume their principal responsibilities. Secretaries of Party organizations serve as chief responsible persons, while other leadership members take on "one position, two responsibilities." With each level overseeing the one directly beneath it, the Party can ensure consistent progress in tightening discipline. Members of the Political Bureau must earnestly shoulder their political responsibilities in this aspect, stay fully informed about the developments in the domains they oversee or in the provinces or regions they hold leadership posts, and tackle issues with courage, resolve and rigor. It is their duty to lead, implement and promote efforts to tighten Party discipline.

Finally, Xi emphasized that the tasks of advancing reform and development and maintaining stability are expected to be onerous in the coming year, urging leading officials at all levels to stay engaged with the people and their communities, conduct in-depth research to identify pressing concerns and prominent issues, and address them with targeted measures.

