Xi, his wife send New Year card in return to representatives of middle school teachers, students in U.S. Washington State

Xinhua) 13:05, January 02, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Wednesday sent a New Year card in return to representatives of middle school teachers and students in the U.S. State of Washington, extending their New Year wishes.

In the card, Xi and Peng said the year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

During the Second World War, China and the United States fought together for peace and justice, and the friendship between the two peoples stood the test of blood and fire and is growing ever stronger, they said.

The couple expressed their hope that the youth of China and the United States will continue to participate in China's initiative of inviting 50,000 young Americans to China for exchange and study programs in a five-year span, strengthen exchanges and interactions, enhance mutual understanding, carry forward traditional friendship, and contribute to the development of China-U.S. relations and world peace.

Earlier, the U.S.-China Youth and Student Exchange Association, as well as representatives of teachers and students from Lincoln High School and Stadium High School, who have visited China through the initiative, sent a New Year card to Xi, Peng and the Chinese people. More than 100 teachers and students signed the card.

They wrote in Chinese on the card to extend New Year greetings and wish for an everlasting friendship between China and the United States.

