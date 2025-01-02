Home>>
Xi, Ecuadorian president exchange congratulations over 45th anniversary of ties
(Xinhua) 10:34, January 02, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on Thursday exchanged congratulatory messages to celebrate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
