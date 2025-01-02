CPPCC National Committee holds gathering to ring in new year, Xi Jinping delivers important speech

Xinhua) 16:16, January 02, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held a New Year gathering in its auditorium in Beijing on the morning of Dec. 31, 2024. Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the gathering to ring in the year 2025. Also present at the gathering were leading officials of China's non-Communist parties' central committees and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), representatives of personages without party affiliation, leading officials of central Party and state departments, and individuals from various ethnic groups and all walks of life in Beijing.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech. He stressed that on the journey of Chinese modernization, we will not only enjoy clear skies and gentle breezes, but also encounter high winds, heavy rains, and even dangerous storms. We must maintain strategic resolve, pool the powerful collective force of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation striving in unity to brave winds and waves, and advance the great cause of building a strong country and realizing the national rejuvenation.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission, Xi extended New Year greetings to the non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation, to the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, to compatriots in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan, and overseas Chinese, and to friends from all over the world who have shown understanding and support for China's modernization drive.

Xi pointed out that 2024 was a crucial year for achieving the objectives and tasks laid down in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). Over the past year, in the face of challenges posed by evolving dynamics at home and abroad, we responded calmly with a full range of steps to successfully accomplish the main targets and tasks of economic and social development for the year, and took new solid strides in advancing Chinese modernization. Our development in the past year has been extraordinary, and the achievements are encouraging. They have strengthened our resolve and confidence in advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi stressed that over the past year, the CPPCC has earnestly implemented the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, performed its duties closely in line with the central tasks, strengthened self-improvement, and made new contributions to the development of the cause of the Party and the country.

Xi pointed out that 2025 will see the conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan. We shall adhere to the general principle of pursuing progress while maintaining stability, fully and faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts, accelerate the building of a new development paradigm, firmly promote high-quality development, further deepen reform comprehensively, and expand high-standard opening up. We shall better ensure both development and security, implement more proactive and impactful macro policies, promote sustained economic recovery and improvement, continuously improve people's livelihood, maintain social harmony and stability, fulfill the goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan with high quality, and lay a solid foundation for getting the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) off to a good start, he said.

Xi emphasized that the CPPCC must ensure the integration of Party leadership, the united front and consultative democracy. He urged that the CPPCC should focus on central tasks while serving the country's overall development, and fully leverage its role as a specialized consultative body. It should also strengthen ideological and political guidance, actively offer suggestions and proposals, garner broader public support, build consensus, draw on collective wisdom and pool strengths.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, presided over the gathering. He pointed out that it is imperative to earnestly study and implement the guiding principles of General Secretary Xi's important speech, unswervingly uphold the Party's overall leadership, have a good command of the nature of the CPPCC, focus on the central tasks, serve the country's overall development, and build the CPPCC's capacity for performing its duties in the spirit of reform and innovation. He also called for efforts to strive in unity with greater confidence, pool collective wisdom and strength for achieving China's economic and social development goals and tasks in 2025 in an all-round manner, and work tirelessly to build China into a strong country and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

Hao Mingjin, chairman of the Central Committee of the China National Democratic Construction Association, delivered a speech on behalf of the central committees of all non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation. He expressed their commitment to rallying more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, working together with unity and dedication, and unwaveringly striving toward the great goals of building a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation.

At the gathering, Xi and other leaders met with representatives from various sectors, shaking hands and exchanging warm greetings. Members of the CPPCC National Committee and literary and art workers presented wonderful performances. The gathering concluded with a collective singing of the song "Unity is Strength." The hall was filled with a joyous and harmonious festive atmosphere.

Among those attending the gathering were members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and members of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee who were in Beijing; some leaders from the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and the State Council; and leaders and former vice chairpersons of the CPPCC National Committee who were in Beijing.

