Ice-and-snow tourism thrives across China with Harbin taking lead

People's Daily Online) 13:51, January 03, 2025

Tourists visit the 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2024. The 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo began its trial operation here Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Ice-and-snow tourism is gaining popularity across China, with Harbin, the host city of the upcoming ninth Asian Winter Games in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province continuing to remain a much sought-after tourist destination.

Data from multiple online travel platforms show that the city ranks first among winter tourism destinations. The first two weeks of December 2024 saw hotel bookings in Harbin increased by more than 30 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The Yabuli Ski Resort, one of the venues for the Asian Winter Games, has seen a 15 percent year-on-year increase in average daily visits.

The city is optimizing various tourism infrastructure and services to provide better experiences for tourists. China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. launched a circular high-speed railway route connecting popular tourist cities like Harbin, Mudanjiang, and Jiamusi, along with Asian Winter Games venues like the Yabuli Ski Resort and attractions like Jingpo Lake.

Train K5197 departs from Harbin Railway Station at 8:04 a.m., and heads to Yabuli South Railway Station. This train, featuring all soft-seat carriages, is decorated with ice and snow elements. By scanning QR codes with their smart phones, passengers can easily access information about major tourist attractions in Harbin and Yabuli, local specialty foods and train transfer schedules.

Harbin has established exclusive service channels and shuttle buses for the Asian Winter Games between the stations and the airport. The numbers of aircraft stands at Harbin Taiping International Airport will nearly double this January, allowing for over 60 flight departures and arrivals per hour.

In addition, northeast China's Liaoning and Jilin provinces, and northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have introduced special funds and vouchers for ice and snow tourism. Jilin Province has opened over 100 bus lines for ice and snow tourism. Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in the capital of Xinjiang has set up dedicated check-in counters for skiing and oversized luggage, making it easier for snow enthusiasts to transport their skiing equipment.

The winter economy is also booming in many places in southern China. Chongqing Municipality has launched over 150 ice-and-snow activities and more than 80 winter tourism routes. In the neighboring Hubei Province, people can enjoy and play in the snow on mountains at an altitude of 3,000 meters. In Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces, indoor ski resorts have attracted a large number of enthusiasts.

