Ice and snow art gallery captivates tourists in NE China's Harbin
(People's Daily Online) 13:11, February 27, 2024
|Tourists have fun at the Ice and Snow Art Gallery in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)
The Ice and Snow Art Gallery in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, recently opened to the public, enabling them to enjoy ice and snow art all year long.
Located in the Sun Island scenic spot, the ice and snow art gallery has an inner height of 7 meters and spans nearly 5,000 square meters. More than 100 ice and snow sculptures are displayed here.
