Colorful ice lanterns attract tourists in China's 'ice city' Harbin

People's Daily Online) 14:53, January 23, 2024

Magnificent and crystal-clear ice lanterns shine brightly alongside decorative string lights and street lamps on the century-old Central Street in Harbin, China's "ice city," creating a dazzling spectacle. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

