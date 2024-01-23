New attraction in Harbin: Ice terracotta warriors

(People's Daily App) 16:26, January 23, 2024

In Harbin, anything can be carved from ice. In response to requests on social media and from visitors, Harbin Ice and Snow World debuted its "ice terracotta warriors." Exact replicas of the famed terracotta warriors in Xi'an, the sculptures took a team of two artists two days to complete.

