Colorful "sweaters" adorn trees adding artistry to winter streets in N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 15:48, December 13, 2024

Photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows a citizen taking photos with the trees "wearing" colorful sweaters at Kaide Square in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

Recently, some trees around Kaide Square in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, have been dressed in vibrant "sweaters," adding a playful touch to the streets and bringing an artistic atmosphere to the city's winter landscape.

Photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows a composite image of trees "wearing" colorful sweaters around Kaide Square in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

Photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows citizens taking photos with the trees "wearing" colorful sweaters at Kaide Square in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

Photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows a citizen posing for photos with the trees "wearing" colorful sweaters at Kaide Square in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

Photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows a citizen taking photos of the trees "wearing" colorful sweaters at Kaide Square in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

Photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows citizens passing by the trees "wearing" colorful sweaters near Kaide Square in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

Photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows a citizen taking photos with the trees "wearing" colorful sweaters at Kaide Square in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

Photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows a citizen passing by the trees "wearing" colorful sweaters near Kaide Square in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

