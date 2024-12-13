Colorful "sweaters" adorn trees adding artistry to winter streets in N China's Inner Mongolia
Photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows a citizen taking photos with the trees "wearing" colorful sweaters at Kaide Square in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ding Genhou)
Recently, some trees around Kaide Square in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, have been dressed in vibrant "sweaters," adding a playful touch to the streets and bringing an artistic atmosphere to the city's winter landscape.
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
