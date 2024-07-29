Home>>
Old tree produces precious purple blossom
(People's Daily App) 16:02, July 29, 2024
A 110-year-old crape myrtle tree blooms with violet flowers at Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province. The crape myrtle is a flowering tree that is said to symbolize patience, persistence, and the beauty that can come from enduring difficult conditions.
