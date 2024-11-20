Hungary exhibits Chinese Xieyi art to mark 75th diplomatic ties

A visitor views an artwork at the exhibition "Chinese Xieyi - Art from the National Art Museum of China" in Budapest, Hungary, on Nov. 19, 2024. The Hungarian National Museum in Budapest inaugurated on Tuesday the exhibition "Chinese Xieyi - Art from the National Art Museum of China," as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Hungary and China. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Hungarian National Museum in Budapest inaugurated on Tuesday the exhibition "Chinese Xieyi - Art from the National Art Museum of China," as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Hungary and China.

The art exhibition showcases the historical origins of a kind of poetic aesthetics of Chinese culture, known as Xieyi or freehand brushwork. It is an expression of the harmonious unity of man and nature, representing the essence of Chinese art.

The exhibition features 58 pieces of works borrowed from the National Art Museum of China, which combine the form and spirit of traditional Chinese painting and some Western artistic concepts, according to the organizer.

Balazs Hanko, Hungarian minister for culture and innovation, gave an opening speech at the inauguration, highlighting the broader context of cultural and academic cooperation between the two nations.

"Hungary plays a dual role in Central Europe, being part of the West while actively engaging with the East," he said, linking the exhibition to the country's Eastern Opening policy.

Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Gong Tao said the exhibition is not only a wonderful presentation of cultural and artistic exchanges between China and Hungary, but also a testimony of the friendship between the two peoples.

"Over the past 75 years, the friendship between the two countries has become increasingly solid, the peoples have become closer to each other, and the public opinion basis for cooperation between the two sides has become more profound," he noted.

He is confident that this exhibition will enhance the mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, and deepen cultural and artistic exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

Gabor Zsigmond, general director of the Hungarian National Museum, emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening bilateral ties, noting that a concurrent Hungarian exhibition is being held in Beijing.

The exhibition has already toured internationally and will run until Jan. 5, 2025, in Hungary.

