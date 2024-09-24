Senior Chinese legislator meets with Hungarian National Assembly's deputy speaker

Xinhua) 09:04, September 24, 2024

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with a delegation led by Oláh Lajos, deputy speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly and vice chairman of the Hungary-China Friendship Group of Parliamentarians, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with a delegation led by Oláh Lajos, deputy speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly and vice chairman of the Hungary-China Friendship Group of Parliamentarians, in Beijing on Monday.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, noted that China-Hungary relations were in May upgraded to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era. China is willing to work with Hungary to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen their traditional friendship and political mutual trust, and expand exchange and cooperation in various fields, he said.

China's NPC is willing to strengthen exchange and cooperation with the Hungarian Parliament, and continuously enrich the connotations of bilateral ties, Li added.

Oláh said that Hungary and China enjoy a profound traditional friendship, and noted that Hungary attaches great importance to its relations with China. He also expressed Hungary's willingness to enhance the level of cooperation between the two countries, and to work with China to weather global challenges.

