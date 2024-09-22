Conference held to mark 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China, Hungary

Xinhua) 11:04, September 22, 2024

A panel discussion is held during a conference marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Hungary in Budapest, Hungary on Sept. 20, 2024. The event, organized by the Chinese Embassy in Hungary and the Hungarian-Chinese Friendship Association, featured high-level speakers, including Hungarian and Chinese officials. There were also panel discussions focusing on the history of bilateral cooperation, and prospects for the future. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A special conference marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Hungary was held here on Friday.

The event, organized by the Chinese Embassy in Hungary and the Hungarian-Chinese Friendship Association, featured high-level speakers, including Hungarian and Chinese officials.

There were also panel discussions focusing on the history of bilateral cooperation, and prospects for the future.

Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Gong Tao highlighted the two countries' longstanding relationship.

Looking ahead, Gong said that China is willing to further align the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Hungary's "Eastern Opening" policy.

Janos Latorcai, deputy speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, spoke of Hungary's early recognition of the People's Republic of China, and the country's involvement in the BRI.

He also emphasized the role of civil society organizations, such as the Hungarian-Chinese Friendship Association, in fostering cross-cultural exchanges.

Attila Hidegh, deputy state secretary for international cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said, "Despite the challenges posed by world politics and the global economy, our bilateral relations, based on traditional friendship and mutual respect, have undergone remarkable development."

On the sidelines of the conference, Judit Eva Nagy, president of the Hungarian-Chinese Friendship Association, told Xinhua that understanding between the two sides is better than before. "People become more interested in, and open to each other's culture," she noted.

Janos Latorcai, deputy speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, speaks during a conference marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Hungary in Budapest, Hungary on Sept. 20, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Attila Hidegh, Hungarian deputy state secretary for international cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, speaks during a conference marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Hungary in Budapest, Hungary on Sept. 20, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

