Hungarian parliament speaker hails China's development, envisions further cooperation

Xinhua) 10:46, September 27, 2024

BUDAPEST, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has achieved a level of development that the world admires, the speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly said here on Thursday.

Laszlo Kover made the remarks on the sidelines of a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Hungary to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China as well as the 75th anniversary of China-Hungary diplomatic ties.

Underlining the importance of China's contribution to world peace and progress, Kover told Xinhua that "China is playing a significant role in making the world safer and better through its international cooperation."

Kover said that China is Hungary's most important trading partner outside Europe and ranks ninth overall, adding that Chinese investment in Hungary has also been substantial.

"We also see that the connections between people, whether in the fields of science, student exchanges, or tourism, are growing, and these opportunities for cooperation are expanding, which is undoubtedly advantageous for Hungary," he said.

"We can set an example for others in terms of the credibility of our cooperation and mutual respect," he said, expressing optimism about the development of bilateral relations.

