Chinese FM calls on China, Hungary to support each other's core interests

Xinhua) 15:16, September 24, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China and Hungary should deepen strategic mutual trust, firmly support each other in safeguarding core interests, and promote closer alignment of national development strategies, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, China-Hungary relations have embarked on a "golden voyage," currently at its best in history, Wang said.

He said that China and the European Union (EU) are partners, not competitors, and the foundation of China-EU relations should be cooperation rather than competition.

Protectionist practices will only harm European consumers, and the correct way to resolve conflicts and differences is through consultation, Wang said.

Wang voiced hope that the EU will adopt a more practical and rational policy towards China to promote the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations.

For his part, Szijjarto agreed that the EU and China are partners, not opponents, and should cooperate rather than compete. Raising tariffs will not solve problems and will only lead to a lose-lose situation.

