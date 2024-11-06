China's top legislator holds talks with speaker of Hungarian National Assembly

Xinhua) 08:32, November 06, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji held talks with Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Hungary, and in May, the two sides elevated bilateral relations to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era.

China is willing to work with Hungary to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, consolidate the momentum of high-level exchanges, enhance strategic communication and cooperation, and embark on a new chapter of practical cooperation, jointly creating a bright future, Zhao added.

Zhao also expressed China's willingness to strengthen policy communication with Hungary in various fields, deepen high-level political mutual trust, firmly support each other's core interests, and consolidate the political foundation of China-Hungary friendship.

The Chinese side is willing to promote a deep synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Hungary's "Opening to the East" policy, accelerate the construction of the Hungary-Serbia railway, and expand cooperation in emerging areas such as clean energy, digital economy, and artificial intelligence, to comprehensively elevate the level of cooperation, said Zhao.

Noting that China's NPC and the Hungarian National Assembly have maintained a long-standing and good relationship, Zhao said the two sides should further strengthen exchanges and interactions at different levels, to enhance mutual understanding, trust, and friendship. He also called on the legislative institutions of the two sides to strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral forums, promoting global governance that is more conducive to maintaining world peace and international fairness and justice.

Kover said Hungary firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to seize the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields, including jointly building the BRI, promoting economic and trade investment, Hungary-Serbia railway construction, and people-to-people exchanges, to contribute to the cooperation between Central and Eastern European countries and China, as well as the development of EU-China relations.

The Hungarian National Assembly is committed to enhancing friendly exchanges with China's NPC, to make active contributions to the development of bilateral relations, Kover added.

