Speaker of Hungarian National Assembly to visit China
(Xinhua) 11:09, November 04, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Laszlo Kover will lead a delegation to visit China from Nov. 5 to 12, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
