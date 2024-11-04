Speaker of Hungarian National Assembly to visit China

Xinhua) 11:09, November 04, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Laszlo Kover will lead a delegation to visit China from Nov. 5 to 12, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

