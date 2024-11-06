China's top political advisor meets speaker of Hungarian National Assembly

Xinhua) 16:09, November 06, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Hungary relations have been elevated to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era, with fruitful cooperation in various fields and tangible benefits for the two peoples.

China is willing to work with Hungary to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the traditional friendship, and jointly open up a broader future for bilateral relations, Wang said, adding that the CPPCC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Hungary and contribute to the development of China-Hungary relations.

Kover said although Hungary and China are geographically far apart, the two countries share common values and similar views, and both adhere to the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

Hungary appreciates China's achievements in economic development and efforts in promoting world peace and common development, Kover said, adding that Hungary looks forward to closer bilateral cooperation and international multilateral coordination. The Hungarian National Assembly is willing to contribute to that end.

