China vows to continue supporting Chinese language education abroad

Xinhua) 09:19, November 16, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng reads out a congratulatory letter to the 2024 World Chinese Language Conference by Chinese President Xi Jinping and delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the conference in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to fully support other countries in carrying out Chinese language education, Vice President Han Zheng said on Friday.

Han made the remarks when delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Chinese Language Conference. At the ceremony, Han read out a congratulatory letter to the conference by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China has always regarded it as its unshirkable responsibility to provide services and support for the promotion of Chinese language education worldwide, Han said.

The flourishing development of international Chinese language education has not only built a bridge of communication for enhancing friendship between the peoples of China and other countries, but also set up a broad platform for promoting exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations, the vice president said.

Noting that China attaches great importance to international Chinese language education and exchanges and cooperation in terms of languages, Han said the country will help more people in other countries learn about the true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China by learning Chinese.

He expressed the hope that institutions and practitioners of Chinese language education can fully exchange with each other and build consensus to contribute their wisdom and strength to enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between peoples, as well as promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Themed "Interconnection, Integration, Inheritance, Innovation," the 2024 World Chinese Language Conference is hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Education.

The three-day conference brought together over 2,000 participants, including government officials, school principals, experts, scholars, representatives of teachers and students and diplomatic envoys from more than 160 countries and regions.

