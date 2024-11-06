7 Tunisian students receive Chinese Ambassador Scholarships

Xinhua) 13:13, November 06, 2024

TUNIS, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Seven Tunisian high school students received the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship here on Tuesday in recognition of their proficiency in the Chinese language.

The award ceremony, co-hosted by the Chinese embassy in Tunisia, the Tunisian Ministry of Education, and the Confucius Institute at Carthage University, was attended by Chinese Ambassador Wan Li and several Tunisian officials.

The ambassador expressed hope that the scholarship would inspire more Tunisian youth to learn about Chinese language and culture, fostering more talents for friendly exchanges between China and Tunisia.

Nabiha Salhi, an official from the Tunisian Ministry of Education, noted a growing interest among Tunisian students in learning Chinese and emphasized that Tunisia encourages exchanges between educational institutions in Tunisia and China.

The seven recipients were selected from 33 participants in a Chinese language proficiency test held in September.

