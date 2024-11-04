Ethiopia hosts 1st annual seminar to boost Chinese language education

Xinhua) 09:14, November 04, 2024

The first annual seminar on Chinese language education is held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, on Nov. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

The first annual seminar on Chinese language education was held Friday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, emphasizing the need to promote Chinese language education across the East African country.

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The first annual seminar on Chinese language education was held Friday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, emphasizing the need to promote Chinese language education across the East African country.

The event, which brought together Chinese and Ethiopian language instructors and experts, focused on establishing an effective Chinese language education system in Ethiopia and addressing challenges in the process.

Zhang Yawei, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, speaks at the first annual seminar on Chinese language education in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, on Nov. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

Speaking at the seminar, Zhang Yawei, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, said the conference aimed to share experiences, build on successes, address issues and jointly advance Chinese language education in Ethiopia.

"With globalization accelerating and cultural exchanges between China and Ethiopia increasing, expanding Chinese language education in Ethiopia is essential. It helps Ethiopian students understand Chinese culture and history and opens more opportunities for them in the future," Zhang said.

Noting that Chinese language education in Ethiopia faces challenges such as a shortage of teaching staff and resources, Zhang said that a significant number of Ethiopian students are now studying Chinese at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in both Ethiopian and Chinese universities.

Bultosa Hirko, deputy head of the Oromia Regional State Education Bureau, speaks at the first annual seminar on Chinese language education in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, on Nov. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

Bultosa Hirko, deputy head of the Oromia Regional State Education Bureau, said Chinese language education is gaining popularity in Ethiopia, unlocking economic opportunities, promoting cultural exchange and fostering mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

"Ethiopia and China have developed a robust partnership over the years, marked by collaboration across various sectors, including education, infrastructure, trade, investment and development assistance," Hirko said. He added that China's rising global influence has underscored the importance of learning and understanding the Chinese language worldwide.

"The Chinese government has been instrumental in supporting the implementation of the Chinese language curriculum in Ethiopia, recruiting and training teachers, and providing essential curriculum materials," Hirko added.

The seminar also featured presentations of research papers on Chinese language learning in Ethiopia, the recognition of Chinese as a global language, and the strengthening strategic partnership between China and Ethiopia.

With Ethiopia's strong economic ties to China and the growing presence of Chinese companies, especially in road, railway and industrial zone development, the demand for Chinese language education has surged in Ethiopian universities and colleges.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)