17th "Chinese Bridge" language competition kicks off in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:57, October 18, 2024

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

TIANJIN, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students kicked off in north China's Tianjin on Thursday.

"Chinese Bridge" is an annual international competition in which non-Chinese students demonstrate their comprehensive ability to use the Chinese language and their knowledge of Chinese culture.

This year, a total of 113 competitors from 96 countries took part in the competition.

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Competitors attend the opening ceremony of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)