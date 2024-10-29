10th Chinese language training program held for Thai senators

Xinhua) 10:07, October 29, 2024

BANGKOK, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 10th Thai Senate Chinese Language Training Program, organized by the Thai Secretariat of the Senate and the Confucius Institute at Kasetsart University, was launched here on Monday.

Bunsong Noisophon, second vice president of the Thai senate, emphasized the close ties between Thailand and China, saying that cultural and linguistic exchanges would deepen mutual understanding and consolidate the friendship between the two nations.

"The training program will enable the senators to learn Chinese efficiently and apply it in their daily work and interactions with China," Bunsong said.

Damrong Sripraram, vice president of Kasetsart University, highlighted the long-standing friendship between Thailand and China.

He further said that this training program would contribute to the development of educational, political, and economic ties between the two countries.

The launching ceremony was also attended by Gao Huimin, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at Kasetsart University, Pannita Satarntraipope, deputy secretary-general acting as secretary-general of the senate, among others.

Since its inception in 2018, the Thai Senate Chinese Language Training Program has organized nine sessions with over 200 participating senators. The curriculum includes Chinese language classes and cultural activities, such as Chinese calligraphy, painting, traditional Chinese medicine, Hanfu, and tea ceremony.

