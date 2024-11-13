36 Belarusian students awarded Chinese scholarship

Xinhua) 13:08, November 13, 2024

MINSK, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Thirty-six students from 10 universities and 11 middle schools across Belarus were awarded the 2024 Chinese Ambassador's Scholarship on Tuesday.

At a ceremony at the Belarusian State University of Physical Culture, Zhang Wenchuan, the Chinese ambassador to Belarus, said the scholarship was set up by the Chinese Embassy in Belarus in 2016, aiming to help Belarusian young people to learn the Chinese language and culture, better serve the national construction of Belarus, and promote the friendship between China and Belarus.

He said that over the past nine years, 300 Belarusian students have been awarded the scholarship.

According to the ambassador, in recent years, more and more Belarusian universities and schools have opened Chinese language courses, with over 50,000 people in the country having Chinese language learning experience so far.

Alexander Kadlybai, the deputy minister of education of Belarus, said the relationship between Belarus and China has been developing vigorously and efficiently since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and there is great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of education and youth activities.

He said Belarus attaches great importance to the promotion of Chinese language teaching and learning, and expressed the hope the recipients of the scholarship will make significant contributions to the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education, culture and economy in the future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)