French enterprise executive: Air Liquide sees huge potential for growth in China
By Sun Hongyu, Sheng Chuyi (People's Daily Online) 23:42, November 09, 2024
Rui Coelho, President and CEO of Air Liquide (China) Holding Co., Ltd., told People's Daily Online that Air Liquide has recognized the huge potential of China through the company's ongoing investments in the country and has discovered even more opportunities at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE).
