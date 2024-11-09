From sesame to mutton: African agricultural products accelerate entry into China market

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Sesame, which originated in Africa, was introduced to China via the Silk Road trade route over 2,000 years ago and later became a major oil crop for the Chinese people.

Today, as China and Africa forge closer trade ties with the Belt and Road Initiative, African sesame is entering the Chinese market in large quantities to cater to clients in a country with a population of over 1.4 billion.

Sesame is China's top agricultural import from Africa, according to Chen Ying, head of the cereals and oils department of the China Chamber of Commerce of Import &Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce &Animal By-products.

"Chinese consumers may not have realized that 80 percent of sesame consumption in China comes from imports and Africa accounts for three-fourths of the imports," Chen said.

At the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, many African exhibitors are showcasing small sesame seeds to woo Chinese buyers.

As part of commitments for China-Africa cooperation, this year's CIIE has expanded the section dedicated to African products, offering free stands to 26 companies from 13 African countries and helping them improve their competitiveness and brand image.

In the section, Gebrekidan Aregay, director of Eli International Trade from Ethiopia, was seen enthusiastically introducing products like sesame, soybeans and wheat to a buyer from east China's Shandong Province. Ethiopia is one of the largest sesame producers, exporting a substantial amount annually, Aregay said.

As a four-time exhibitor at the CIIE since 2021, his company has carved out a market share in China, which became its largest export market two years ago, and now exports around 10,000 tonnes of sesame a year to the country.

Sesame is just the epitome of African agricultural exports to China in recent years. As China pushes ahead with high-level opening-up, more African agricultural products have found their way into the Chinese market.

African agricultural exports to China reached 28.47 billion yuan (about 4 billion dollars) in the first eight months of this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 4.8 percent, according to China's General Administration of Customs.

At the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in September, China announced it has decided to give zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines to all the least developed countries, including 33 countries in Africa, that have established diplomatic relations with China.

This has made China the first major developing country and the first major economy to take such a step, which will help turn China's big market into Africa's big opportunity.

Madagascar mutton has seized the opportunity to enter the Chinese market. On display at the CIIE for the first time, it has attracted Chinese consumers with its quality and low-fat content.

Madagascar has been exporting around 200 tonnes of mutton to China per month since September, according to Liao Qiubin, deputy general manager of Sino-Malagasy Animal Husbandry (Madagascar) Co., Ltd, currently Madagascar's sole mutton exporter to China.

The company aims to substantially increase the annual export volume to 20,000 tonnes within five years, directly benefiting tens of thousands of Malagasy farmers, Liao said.

To fully leverage the potential of the local animal husbandry sector, the company is working with local agricultural authorities to introduce high-quality breeds while developing related industries, such as cashmere and mutton by-products, to extend the value chain.

China has given preferential treatment to African agricultural imports for decades, which helps to reduce the cost of these products and increase their competitiveness in the Chinese market.

"In recent months, we've received numerous inquiries from African businesses wishing to enter the Chinese market, and we are actively helping them establish connections with Chinese buyers," said Chen with the China Chamber of Commerce of Import &Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce &Animal By-products.

China, with its rapidly expanding market, represents a significant growth opportunity for Africa, she said.

African agricultural exports to China are growing rapidly and in addition to traditional oil crops, new products like coffee and avocados have become increasingly popular with Chinese consumers, said Sun Hong, deputy director of the Institute of African Studies, China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations.

Sun believes that African agricultural exports to China meet the needs of African countries and help to optimize the structure of China-Africa trade relations.

Facing competition from other countries, African countries can make full use of platforms like the CIIE, the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo and e-commerce channels to promote their products in China, Sun said.

Additionally, Sun suggests fostering collaboration with Chinese enterprises to establish a strong image for African products to explore the Chinese market.

