A glimpse of country pavilions at the 7th CIIE in E China's Shanghai
(People's Daily Online) 17:28, November 08, 2024
|Photo shows the Uzbekistan Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)
The seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled to run from Nov. 5 to 10, in east China's Shanghai, has brought together guests from every corner of the "global village".
The Country Exhibition at this year's CIIE provides an important platform for countries to showcase their comprehensive image and promote trade and investment opportunities. The exhibition has attracted 77 countries and international organizations to participate.
France, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, and Uzbekistan serve as the guest countries of honor at the seventh CIIE.
