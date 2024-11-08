Interview: CIIE a crucial platform for deepening business cooperation, says German business leader

November 08, 2024

FRANKFURT, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE) is an essential platform for deepening cooperation and enhancing mutual trust between China and the world, a German business leader has said.

The CIIE is a vital platform that offers opportunities to connect more deeply with local customers and stakeholders, Ching Pong Quek, board member and chief technology officer of the German intralogistics solution provider KION Group, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

As a frequent exhibitor at the CIIE, KION Group "is very much looking forward to this year's CIIE to further strengthening our market presence during this challenging market time," Quek said.

He said the products and solutions showcased by KION brands Linde Material Handling and Dematic have attracted broad attention from potential customers, business partners, industrial experts and the media at CIIE since the company's debut in 2018.

"This was helpful for us to expand our 'friend circle' and integrate even more deeply into the Chinese market," he said.

KION Group, one of the first foreign companies to invest in the material handling industry in China over 30 years ago, has witnessed China's relentless efforts to improve the business environment for international companies, said Quek.

Quek expressed optimism about the growth of multinational companies like KION Group in China, citing the country's complete industrial system, vast market, diverse talent pool and numerous application scenarios.

Over the years, the KION Group has significantly expanded its manufacturing capabilities, with six plants in China, including two state-of-the-art facilities in Jinan, the capital of east China's Shandong Province.

According to data shared by the group, the KION Group achieved revenue growth in the Chinese market in the first half of the year.

"Our commitment to the Chinese market is unwavering, and we are committed to further strengthening our local production and R&D capabilities through continued investment," Quek said.

