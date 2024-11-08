Rwanda's minister of trade: Challenge is increasing production capacity to meet Chinese market demands

Photo shows Rwanda's Minister of Trade and Industry, Prudence Sebahizi (L2) with People's Daily Online journalists at the Rwanda booth after an exclusive interview. (Photo courtesy of Rwanda's Communications Team)

Rwanda's Minister of Trade and Industry Prudence Sebahizi expressed that the China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a special event given how it attracts imports and acts as a platform for China to open its market to the outside world, giving opportunities for companies to showcase their products and services.

Sebahizi made the remarks on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online at the Rwanda booth of the ongoing 7th CIIE in east China's Shanghai, where Rwanda is one of the African countries participating in the expo.

"This CIIE is special in its own (way). First, it is an expo that attracts imports, which makes it very interesting. It is China's way of opening its own market to the outside world," said Sebahizi, adding that China's opening of its market is not only demonstrated through CIIE, but also by the fact that China has also removed tariffs on goods from least developed countries (LDCs) which enter its market.

Sebahizi added that the expo provides an opportunity for Rwandan and African companies to network, giving them a chance to learn and share experiences. It also helps Chinese companies see opportunities that they can invest in when they go to Africa.

"So there are business deals, there is sharing of experiences, there is learning from each other, and also access to markets in all participating parties," he said.

Photo shows Rwanda's Minister of Trade and Industry Prudence Sebahizi in an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online. (Photo courtesy of Rwanda's Communications Team)

Sebahizi noted that, at this year's expo, Rwanda has five companies displaying various products, including coffee, processed honey, cooking oil, chili, and traditional handicrafts. The promotion of investments and the "Visit Rwanda" brand, as well as the presence of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), shows various opportunities available in Rwanda.

The minister explained that since Rwanda began initiatives to enter the Chinese e-commerce market through live streaming campaigns, the country has been witnessing an increase in demand for its products such as chili, coffee and honey to the extent that the major challenge now is building up Rwanda's production capacity to meet the Chinese market demands.

"We have witnessed the number of demands increasing over time. For instance, the demand for chili has been steadily going up over the years to the extent that the challenge we have now in Rwanda is to increase the production capacity," he said.

Photo shows Rwanda's Minister of Trade and Industry, Prudence Sebahizi with People's Daily Online journalists at the Rwanda booth after an exclusive interview. (Photo courtesy of Rwanda's Communications Team)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)