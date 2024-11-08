Home>>
China a growth model in the global economy, says Norwegian consul general at CIIE
(People's Daily App) 16:48, November 08, 2024
China is a growth model for the global economy and Norwegian companies see enormous potential in China, says Tobias F. Svenningsen, consul general of Norway in Shanghai, in an interview with People's Daily at the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE). Norway is participating in the Country Exhibition for the first time at the 7th CIIE which kicked off on November 5.
