Invest in China: New Zealand healthcare firm finds China an energizing market

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Preparing for an exhibition, meeting with local partners and attending conferences, New Zealander Mahara Inglis's recent visit to China was a busy yet very rewarding experience.

As the CEO of New Zealand cellular health brand MitoQ, Inglis traveled to China to participate for the second time in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which was held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10.

"My itinerary is broken up by the minute, as you have to calculate the exact time from one location to another in the vast exhibition center," said Inglis. "Thankfully I've got long legs."

MitoQ began its entry into the Chinese market in 2018 and has participated in the CIIE for six times. Inglis called CIIE "an important event on the calendar," as it's an opportunity to showcase the brand and deepen relationships in the Chinese market and beyond.

He attended a conference on longevity this week to catch up on the latest trends and research in this field. This experience has instilled in him a sense of optimism about the huge potential of China's silver economy, driven by an aging society.

"Aging is a real issue globally. As people get older, they face additional health concerns and more people are becoming aware of that, and they want to look for solutions to look better, stay healthy and live longer," Inglis said.

During the CIIE, the company inked a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese cross-border e-commerce platform Tmall International, and launched a global debut of its first high-purity EPA compound fish oil product via the platform.

"The cross-border e-commerce has really been fantastic for us," Inglis said. "It offers a fast track for us to enter and thrive in China."

In addition to traditional e-commerce platforms, the company has developed an "ecosystem" centered on its online presence, which includes using popular short-video and social media apps to promote the concept of cellular health and drive sales.

"There is huge amount of potential in China, which is truly amazing," Inglis said, adding that he always leaves China feeling very energized.

The Chinese market makes up the largest portion of MitoQ's business. The company has maintained double-digit sales expansion annually in China for six years.

"We are committed to continuing to grow and build our team and our partnerships within China as we aim for the future," Inglis said.

