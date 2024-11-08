Home>>
Foreign journalist experiences cutting edge technologies at CIIE
(People's Daily Online) 16:17, November 08, 2024
Is it possible to win against an AI Go-playing robot? What's the view like when cycling with smart sport glasses? Can a robot dog play fetch?
In the AI experiment zone of the 7th China International Import Expo, People's Daily Online reporter Kwizela Aristide Basebya got to explore these questions and experience the infinite possibilities being created by cutting edge technologies.
