Media center for 7th CIIE holds various events to mark China's annual Journalists' Day

Xinhua) 16:38, November 08, 2024

A festive installation bearing the message of "Happy Journalists' Day" is being erected at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024.

The media center for the 7th CIIE held various events on Friday to mark China's annual Journalists' Day, which falls on Nov. 8. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Media professionals work at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024.

The media center for the 7th CIIE held various events on Friday to mark China's annual Journalists' Day, which falls on Nov. 8. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

Staff members draw portraits for media professionals at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024.

Staff members draw portraits for media professionals at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

Staff members draw portraits for media professionals at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024.

Staff members draw portraits for media professionals at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Xiaoxin, a humanoid robot providing inquiry service, holds a balloon bearing the message of "Happy Journalists' Day" at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024.

The media center for the 7th CIIE held various events on Friday to mark China's annual Journalists' Day, which falls on Nov. 8. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a staff member drawing the portrait of a journalist at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024.

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a staff member drawing the portrait of a journalist at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

A journalist poses for a photo with his portrait at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024.

A journalist poses for a photo with his portrait at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a staff member drawing the portrait of a journalist at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024.

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a staff member drawing the portrait of a journalist at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Staff members draw portraits for media professionals at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024.

Staff members draw portraits for media professionals at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

A giant cake marking the Journalists' Day is pictured at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024.

A giant cake marking the Journalists' Day is pictured at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

A staff member draws a portrait for a journalist at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024.

A staff member draws a portrait for a journalist at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

A journalist tries skin care with traditional Chinese medicine at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024.

A journalist tries skin care with traditional Chinese medicine at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A giant cake marking the Journalists' Day is pictured at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024.

A giant cake marking the Journalists' Day is pictured at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

A staff member of Swiss hearing aid provider Sonova Holding AG demonstrates a cochlear implant at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) Shanghai Events and Conferences in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024.

Under the framework of the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, the CIIE Shanghai Events and Conferences was held in Shanghai for the first time, featuring multiple events including thematic, closed-door, round-table, and bilateral meetings as well as achievement releasing conferences. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Participants attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE) Shanghai Events and Conferences in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024.

Participants attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE) Shanghai Events and Conferences in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Participants attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE) Shanghai Events and Conferences in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024.

Participants attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE) Shanghai Events and Conferences in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows a scene of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) Shanghai Events and Conferences held in east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows a scene of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) Shanghai Events and Conferences held in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

